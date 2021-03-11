Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $13.70 Million Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 406,903 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.45% of Camtek worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Camtek by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

CAMT stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

