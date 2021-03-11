Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.43% of Manchester United worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Manchester United by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Manchester United by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Manchester United alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

MANU opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $778.78 million, a P/E ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.