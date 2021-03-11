Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.07% of Elbit Systems worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESLT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.08.

ESLT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

