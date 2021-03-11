Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $4.62 Million Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,104 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Stratasys worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

