Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,682,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $342.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.22. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

