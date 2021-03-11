Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $5.82 Million Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.16% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 834.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 547.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000.

KWEB opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $104.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.26.

