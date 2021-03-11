Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,007.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,997.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,738.51. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

