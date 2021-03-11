Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $177.20 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $199.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.15.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

