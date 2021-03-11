Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $10.12 Million in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.18% of JFrog as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 721.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of FROG stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other JFrog news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 in the last 90 days.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.