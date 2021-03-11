Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $5.13 Million in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

