Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $7.19 Million in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Jamf by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 558,486 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $379,000.

BATS JAMF opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,297.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,902,424.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,513 over the last 90 days.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

