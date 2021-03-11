Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,902 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.27% of Compugen worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Compugen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,649 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Compugen’s revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

