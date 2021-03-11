Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,290 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.78% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGIC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

MGIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

MGIC stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $786.94 million, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.