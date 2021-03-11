Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 959,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,322 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 3.08% of PowerFleet worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 5.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 850,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the third quarter worth $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 144.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 61,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

PWFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PowerFleet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $257.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.36 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

