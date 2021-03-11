Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,103,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 3.45% of Forum Merger III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIII. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIII stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Forum Merger III Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

