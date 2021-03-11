Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 16,658 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $226.69 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.71 and a 200 day moving average of $268.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $613.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.