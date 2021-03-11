Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 5,576 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after acquiring an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.