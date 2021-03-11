Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 8,551 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

