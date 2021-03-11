Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Position in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.42% of Star Peak Energy Transition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,404,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

NYSE STPK opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

