Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 4.08% of Nesco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSCO. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Nesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nesco during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nesco by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nesco during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nesco during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NSCO stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.16 million, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

