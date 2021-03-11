Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Cinemark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 470.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CNK shares. Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

CNK stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

