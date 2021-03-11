Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $5,839,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 29.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 73.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 148,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EB opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

