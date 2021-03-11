Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 650,000 Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 20.88% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Siyata Mobile stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. Siyata Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Siyata Mobile Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

