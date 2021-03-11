Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $226.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

