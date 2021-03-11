Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 13,882 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,882 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period.

SMH opened at $216.22 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $258.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.48.

