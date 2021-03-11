Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 15,656 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,656 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of NICE worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in NICE by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 68,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE stock opened at $217.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

