Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 164,589 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164,589 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,786 shares of company stock valued at $38,297,161. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

