Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 22,883 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,883 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Shift4 Payments worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 673,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 99,083 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 55,779 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $13,342,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,425,000 after acquiring an additional 65,064 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

