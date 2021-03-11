Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 632,496 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,496 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Sunnova Energy International worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $1,395,507.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,846.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,417,451 shares of company stock valued at $142,482,994 over the last quarter.

NOVA opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

