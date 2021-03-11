Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 64,116 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,116 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.28% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

