Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $4.07 Million Position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.04% of New Providence Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPA. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,033,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,743,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $455,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPA opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.16. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

