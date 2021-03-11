Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $4.16 Million Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 638,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.15% of Gilat Satellite Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 919,062 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 96,543 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILT opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 0.63. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

