Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $5.90 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,680 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 139,664 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 343,421 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $127.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

