Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,096 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 5.00% of DarioHealth worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 380,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $171.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DarioHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

