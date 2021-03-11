PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Cap Hits $2.87 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $140,772.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00509251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00072363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.40 or 0.00592139 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073834 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

