Phoneum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,719.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $218,849.74 and $3,719.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00052165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.60 or 0.00706706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,183,384 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

