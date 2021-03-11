PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Short Interest Update

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS PXHI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,764. PhoneX has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36.
About PhoneX
