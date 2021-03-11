PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Short Interest Update

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS PXHI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,764. PhoneX has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36.

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

