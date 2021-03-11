Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Gap Up to $1.62

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.80. Phunware shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 1,849,038 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 12.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.
Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)
Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.
