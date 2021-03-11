Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Gap Up to $1.62

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.80. Phunware shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 1,849,038 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 12.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phunware by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Phunware by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Phunware during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

