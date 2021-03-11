PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the February 11th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

PHX Energy Services stock remained flat at $$2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

