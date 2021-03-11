Pi Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for CCL Industries (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

