Pickle Finance (PICKLE) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.15 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $13.56 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance token can now be bought for $10.27 or 0.00017998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00508291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00065091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00073982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.56 or 0.00591561 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073616 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,349,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,320,552 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

