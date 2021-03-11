PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) 1-Day Volume Tops $46,784.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $46,784.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.67 or 0.00010070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DEFI++ alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.06 or 0.00520048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00054984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00071549 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.00538915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00074725 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DEFI++ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DEFI++ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.