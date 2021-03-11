Pigeoncoin (PGN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $139,996.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and $139,996.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00117828 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,384,779,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

