Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,129 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

