Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 596 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,129 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.