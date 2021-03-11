Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will report sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $148.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.79 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

