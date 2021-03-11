Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $33,185.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.97 or 0.00416865 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.66 or 0.06172129 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,024,966 coins and its circulating supply is 425,764,530 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

