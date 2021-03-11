Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $134,693.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,014 shares in the company, valued at $566,731.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,247 shares of company stock worth $6,098,052 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

