Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Down 74.9% in February

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the February 11th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PT stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Pintec Technology has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

