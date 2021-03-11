Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $168.00 at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PXD. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.28.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $162.31. 13,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,149. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $165.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $650,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,173 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. AJO LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after buying an additional 595,823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after buying an additional 489,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

